Rain & Storms Tonight

by Shane Butler

A cold front moves into the state tonight. Along and ahead of this boundary will be rain and storms. Some of the storms could be strong maybe even severe in our western most counties. The main threat will be strong or damaging winds. The storms will be trending weaker as they move into central and eastern Alabama. The front will push southward through the state on Friday. We could still see some showers ahead of the boundary through early afternoon. Dry and colder air spills into the state behind the frontal passage. This sets us up for a much cooler weekend. Highs drop back into the 60s with morning lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. High pressure moves over the deep south and we see and clear/dry weather pattern for several days.