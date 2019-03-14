Spay, Neuter Programs Help Reduce Number of Stray Animals

by Justin Walker

Pike County is seeing an overpopulation of stray animals, and The Humane Society of Pike County is trying to help reduce the large amount of stray cats and dogs in the area.

“There’s too many animals, there’s too many animals,” Humane Society President Donna Brockmann says.

She says the Society is taking action to help prevent the problem through its spay neuter program.

“Bottom line is spay and neuter programs are the absolutely most humane away to prevent this issue,” Brockmann says.

HSPC is using $15,000 in funds raised from several projects to evenly distribute between five local veterinarians. That money is then used to ease the financial burden on residents who need to get their animals fixed.

“We pay $50 dollars of the procedure by the way for any resident of Pike County and a Troy University student.”

For those animals without a home and living in areas, the HSPC has other plans of actions in place to slow down the increase in population growth.

“We provide traps. These animals are trapped, they are either spayed or neutered, whichever, and then they’re turned loose in their own colonies,” Society member Joann Echols says.

Other pike county animal shelters, like Troy Animal Rescue Project, help transport animals out of the area to other states.

“They transport at least once a month, animals out of this region to states north where they have better adoption rates,” Brockmann says

According to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide each year.