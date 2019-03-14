Troy Man Arrested in Connection to Wiley Street Armed Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department arrested Jashaun Cordell Lawrence, 20, of Troy, March 13. Lawrence was arrested on an active warrant for Robbery first degree which is a class A Felony.

Lawrence’s arrest stems from a robbery that occurred in the 600 block of Wiley Street on March 10. According to the report, Lawrence approached the victim, produced a handgun and demanded money. The victim was not injured.

Officer’s made contact with Lawrence driving a blue Toyota Camry in the area of Elm Street and Academy Street. Officers attempted to stop Lawrence, but he refused to stop for several blocks. Lawrence finally stopped in the 500 block of

Johnnie Mae Warren Avenue and he was taken into custody for the robbery warrant.

Lawrence was taken to the Troy City Jail where he was processed and was later transported to and Incarcerated in the Pike County Jail for Robbery 1st degree.

Lawrence’s bond has been set at $50,000.