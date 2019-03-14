Two Charged in a Rash of Vehicle Break-Ins in Demopolis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Two suspects in a recent rash of car break-ins in Demopolis have been arrested and charged by police.

Thirty-one year old Marquel Livingston of Selma and twenty-seven year old Ray Wilson of Uniontown are each facing multiple counts of Unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicles.

Police say the two men are responsible for about 20 break-ins but they were not working together.

They say each suspect would roam around looking into vehicles to see if anything of valuable was left inside. And if there was — they’d break-in.

They say most of the items stolen were firearms.

“We just want to remind all our residents to keep their vehicles locked. Get their valuables out of their vehicles before going in for the night. It would help us tremendously as far as to keep certain items from being stolen like firearms,” said Chief Rex Flowers.

Flowers says both suspects are being held in the Marengo County Jail.