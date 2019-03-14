Warm & Breezy Day, Storms Tonight

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN/STORMS RETURN: All eyes are looking west at the very powerful storm system making its across the Plains, heading towards the Upper Midwest today. On the north and west side of the storm, blizzard conditions with hurricane force wind gusts are ongoing, while on the south and east side of the system, in the warm sector, severe storms are expected today along a cold front. The storms and the associated front will be moving east towards Alabama today and tonight.

For our Thursday, expect a breezy and warm day as temperature climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s across the state. Gusty southerly winds of 15-30 mph are expected as well away from thunderstorms due to a tightening pressure gradient. As far as the severe weather threat, the SPC has defined an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) for areas of North Alabama, a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for severe thunderstorms north and west of a line from Gadsden to Jeminson to Marion to Demopolis, and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) is as far south and east as Ashland to Rockford to Selma to Jackson. Stronger storms could produce strong gusty winds and small hail. A brief tornado is possible as well, mainly in the “enhanced and slight risk” areas.

Scattered showers are possible through the day, but the window for the possible strong storms to impact will come from 3PM to midnight. For South/Central Alabama, the strong storms are possible from 5PM until just after midnight. After midnight, the storms are expected to be weakening as instability values will be lower and the better dynamics continue to pull off to the north. Rain amounts of up to one inch are possible; we are not expecting any flooding issues.

FOR FRIDAY: The rain will be ending by early Friday afternoon, with a partly sunny sky by afternoon as dry air returns to the state. Friday’s high will be noticeably cooler with most locations in the lower to mid 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: High pressures settles in across the state and brings with it a much cooler and drier air mass for the upcoming weekend. Look for a good supply of sunshine both days with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Morning lows will be chilly as we drop back down into the 30s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: For much of next week, the weather looks calm and dry for once. Highs will be a few degrees below average for this time of year as 60s are expected, while lows will generally be in the 40s. Towards the end of the week, we are expecting a gradual warming trend.

Have a great day!

Ryan