44th Annual Selma Pilgrimage Continues Through Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you’d like to step back in time, then Selma is the place to be. Today and Saturday, you can take part in the 44th annual Selma Pilgrimage.

It’s your chance to tour historic homes, museums, gardens and more. Selma was burned in 1865 during the Civil War, but even so, the city is still home to the largest historic district in the state.

Tickets may be purchased at the Vaughan-Smitherman Museum, 109 Union Street in Selma, from 8:30 to 4:00 today and Saturday. Prices range from $5 to $40, based on how much you want to see.

Maps will be available at Ticket Headquarters.

