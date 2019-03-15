Below Market Loan Funds Provided by State to Banks for Tornado Property Losses

by Tim Lennox

The Alabama Treasurer’s Office says people in these counties who suffered property losses from the tornadoes on March 3rd may be eligible to borrow money from $50-Million in “below market” deposits made by the state. Loan approval decisions are made by the banks involved.

Counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Crenshaw, Geneva, Henry, Lee, Macon, and Washington counties.

Check with your bank to see if they are taking part in the disaster relief loan program.

The program will be available until December 31, 2019.