Below Market Loan Funds Provided by State to Banks for Tornado Property Losses

Loan decisions are made by the banks involved.
Tim Lennox,
Posted:

by Tim Lennox

The Alabama Treasurer’s Office says people in these counties who suffered property losses from the tornadoes on March 3rd may be eligible to borrow money from $50-Million in “below market” deposits made by the state. Loan approval decisions are made by the banks involved.

Counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Crenshaw, Geneva, Henry, Lee, Macon, and Washington counties.

Check with your bank to see if they are taking part in the  disaster relief loan program.

The program will be available until December 31, 2019.

 

 

Categories: News, Statewide
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

Photos from Titus Tornado Damage Overnight
Lee County Tornado: Latest on Search and Recovery ...
Banks Woman Accused of Stealing Fuel; Business Bur...
Bentley Forms Task Force Focused on Predatory Lend...