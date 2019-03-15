Butler County Probation Officer Charged

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office describes the charges against him this way:

one indictment charges that Lewis engaged in sexual intercourse with a

member of the opposite sex by forcible compulsion, first-degree rape. The two

remaining indictments charge that Lewis subjected another person to sexual contact by

forcible compulsion. The victims in the cases were juveniles who were under his

supervision at the time. The approximate dates of the alleged offenses range from 1994

until 1999.

They say Lewis could be sentenced to life in prison and fined $60,ooo just for the first degree rape charge if he is convicted, and 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine if he is convicted of the sexual abuse charge.

He’s begin held on a $300,000 bond.