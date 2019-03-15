Calm And Cooler Through Next Week

by Ben Lang

Last night’s severe weather is long gone. A cold front pushed through this morning, shifting our winds to the northwest. It’s still cloudy over the southern half of the state, and a few spotty showers remain. Much of the rain tapers off this afternoon. Temperatures remain cooler, with highs in the 60s. The sky remains mostly cloudy overnight, with a small chance for an isolated shower. Tonight’s temperatures turn cooler, with Saturday morning lows in the 40s.

Saturday remains cooler with temperatures in the 50s most of the day. It looks like clouds may hang around much of the day also. Outside of a few isolated showers possible early Saturday morning, rain is not expected. Saturday night turns cold, with lows in the 30s to low 40s. Sunday afternoon temperatures rebound into the upper 60s.

Next week remains cooler with highs in the 60s most days. Overnight lows fall into the 40s each night. Monday and Tuesday feature some clouds in the sky, but the vernal equinox on Wednesday looks mostly sunny. There’s a small chance for rain next Thursday, as one of next week’s weak re-enforcing cool fronts swings through. High temperatures could be back in the 70s next Friday.