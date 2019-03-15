Cooler, Calmer Weather Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

The rain and storms will be ending this morning, and the sky becomes partly sunny by afternoon as dry air returns to the state. Today’s afternoon temperatures will be noticeably cooler with most locations in the lower to mid 60s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: High pressures settles in across the state and brings with it a much cooler and drier air mass for the upcoming weekend. Look for a mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday followed by lower to mid 60s Sunday. Morning lows will be chilly as we drop back down into the 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning.

INTO NEXT WEEK: For much of next week, the weather looks calm and dry. Highs will be mostly in the 60s, while lows will generally be in the 30s and 40s. Towards the end of the week, we are expecting a gradual warming trend.

Have a great day!

Ryan