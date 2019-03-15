Possible Tornado Hits Elmore County, Leaving Heavy Damage Behind

by Alabama News Network Staff

A possible tornado left several homes heavily damaged in the Titus community of Elmore County. The storm hit last night, but it took a while to assess the overall extent of the damage.

This storm was one of many that left behind damage across a wide area in Alabama. No serious injuries or deaths are being reported.

An advisory from the National Weather Service in Birmingham says there’s apparent damage at nine sites spread across 10 counties in central Alabama. Additional damage occurred in north Alabama.

Weather service teams will begin work today trying to determine whether tornadoes or other types of storms are to blame.

