Titus Resident Describes Surviving Possible Tornado

by Alabama News Network Staff

The possible tornado that hit the Titus community of Elmore County last night brought one resident to the place where she knew she could find comfort — her faith.

Arcuqlia Pearson says she prayed as the storm approached and as it hit her community. She is thankful that no one was hurt or killed, even though there was plenty of damage around her.