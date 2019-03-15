Tuskegee University Celebrates First Female President, Dr. Lily McNair

by Danielle Wallace

Tuskegee university is celebrating the inauguration of its first female president. University officials are calling the historic moment a new era.

“I think it means a lot because I think people around the country and maybe even the world are looking at what a woman’s leadership will do and I’m excited about that,” says Dr. Lily McNair.

McNair was joined on stage with U.S Senator Doug Jones and Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

“It’s an honor to be here with you today. To stand before you as the 8th president of Tuskegee University. One of the most historic and iconic institutions in American history,” says McNair.

She previously served Wagner University in New York as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. Now, Tuskegee University officials are rallying around her.

“I’m so excited about our first female president Dr. Lily McNair. This is a great opportunity for us to have this first inaugural celebration for her,” says Carla Bell, a dean at the university.

“It means that Tuskegee is moving into a new era and it will continue to be a school of excellence,” says Carlton Morris, also a dean at the university.

It’s a new era that McNair is striving to make worthwhile for students.

“I’m excited for the students because they are looking forward to this too. Some students say they’re just so inspired by what I’ve done,” says McNair.