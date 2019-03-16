Clean Up Underway in Titus After EF-2 Tornado

by Jerome Jones

The clean up effort is in full swing in the Elmore County town of Titus. A lot of heavy equipment, chainsaws, and trailers full of debris could be found in the hardest hit areas.

The National Weather Service says that the EF-2 tornado was about a half of a mile wide, and was on the ground for 6 miles. The tornado left a trail of debris and downed trees that will likely take weeks or even months to clean up.

Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett says at least 40 structures reported damage, but no injuries were reported.