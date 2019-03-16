Spring Almost Here!

by Matt Breland

Cooler and cloudy start to our weekend. For the rest of this Saturday expect highs to reach close to 60 with windy conditions lasting into the night hours with lows in the upper 30s. This will not change much on Sunday morning as winds from the north will continue to keep us cooler. Clouds should begin to break apart by Sunday afternoon and highs will reach the mid 60s, and lows in the lower 40s.

By Monday we really see the cooler weather with lows in the upper 30s, highs will only be in the lower 60s but we will see plenty of sunshine for the next few days as a region of high pressure will deliver more pleasant weather conditions. Perfect for the first day of spring on Wednesday!