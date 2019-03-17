by Matt Breland

Happy St. Patrick`s Day! We have plenty of sunshine and clear skies that will last us all through this upcoming week! Expect highs in the lower 60s today with little to no cloud cover. However, overnight we will be much cooler. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s tonight and by Monday night expect lows to be in the upper 30s! We will not see any freezing but definitely cooler than average temperatures at least for our morning times.

Otherwise, enjoy the perfect afternoons ahead of us! Sunshine will remain very abundant for the next 7 days thanks to northerly winds and a broad area of high pressure!