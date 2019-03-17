(22)Auburn Wins SEC Men’s Tournament First Time Since 1985

by Darrell Puckett

For the first time since 1985, (22)Auburn men’s basketball will cut down the net for the SEC Tournament Championship with the 84-64 win over (8)Tennessee on Sunday.

Tigers made 15-40 three point attempts to hold of the Volunteers. Bryce Brown led the way with 19 points, 6-of-11 from the field, while Chuma Okeke brought down a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

It was Auburn’s first SEC title game appearance since 2000 and second overall.