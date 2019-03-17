Auburn Gets 5-seed in Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament After Winning SEC Championship

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Auburn Tigers have grabbed a 5-seed in the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament after a dominating win over Tennessee in the SEC Championship today.

Auburn will play 12-seed New Mexico State in the Midwest Region on Thursday.

The Tigers won the SEC Championship for the first time since 1985 with a 84-64 victory over UT.

Auburn made 15-40 three point attempts to hold off the Volunteers. Bryce Brown led the way with 19 points, 6-of-11 from the field, while Chuma Okeke brought down a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

It was Auburn’s first SEC title game appearance since 2000 and second overall.