Editor Steps Down from Linden Newspaper that Recently Urged a KKK Revival
The New York Times reports that Elecia R. Dexter said she stepped down because of continuing interference from the newspaper’s owner who had published the KKK editorial. Dexter says she wanted to maintain her “integrity and well-being.”
Dexter last month took over from Goodloe Sutton as editor and publisher. Dexter took over after a firestorm erupted when Sutton published an editorial saying Washington politicians are plotting to raise taxes, so therefore the Klan should raid their communities.
