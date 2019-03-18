A Quiet Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

A very quiet weather pattern ahead for us this week. High pressure will dominate and keep the sky mostly sunny. Rain chances will be slim to none throughout the week. The air mass is a bit cooler and you will notice this each morning. Temps will start out in the upper 30s to lower 40s most of the week. Daytime highs will manage upper 60s to lower 70s. This weather setup will last right through the up coming weekend. Our next rain maker heads into the area early next week. A frontal boundary will make a run at us and bring in rain/storms Monday into Tuesday. It’s too early for us to suggest a severe storm threat but we will be watching this throughout the week. In the mean time, we get to enjoy a week of no storms/tornadoes!