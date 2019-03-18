Calm Week of Weather Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

THE WEEK AHEAD: Overall not a lot to talk about in the world of weather as an unusually calm pattern sets up across the Southeast, especially for March. For much of the week ahead, there is no significant threat of rain, and certainly no threat of severe weather. The days will feature more sunshine than clouds with afternoon highs generally in the 60s. Early in the week, nights will be chilly with mid to upper 30s expected. From midweek and beyond, temperatures begin to moderate as highs will climb in the upper 60s and lower 70s, while lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

SPRING BEGINS: Also this week, we will officially start the spring season as the vernal equinox occurs on Wednesday at 4:58 PM CDT.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: For the most part, it looks like the tranquil weather pattern will persist in Saturday. A storm system will be taking shape across the southern Plains, but it looks like it takes its time to move to the east and should not arrive until Sunday. For now, we will stick with generally dry conditions for Saturday with mild temperatures both days; highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Rain chances will begin to increase through the day Sunday and should continue into Sunday night and Monday.

Have a great day!

Ryan