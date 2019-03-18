Mainly Dry & Mild This Week

by Ben Lang

It was a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A nice warm-up is in store Monday afternoon, with highs in the 60s to near 70°. A weak cold front passes through the area tonight. Overnight lows range from the mid 30s to low 40s. The front sets up a cooler day on Tuesday. Highs range from the low to mid 60s, but it should be another mostly sunny day. Tuesday night looks cold again with lows in the 30s for many.

We’re near-normal again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday is also the vernal equinox, marking the official start of spring. A few spotty showers are possible Thursday with another cool front pushing through the state, but most locations remain dry. Temperatures rebound into the 70s Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

The first half of the weekend looks great right now, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 70s Saturday. Saturday night trends milder with lows in the 50s. Rain could return to the southern half of the state Sunday. Looks like that round of rain lingers into the start of next week.