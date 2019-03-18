Man Dies after Being Hit by a Car in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Police and fire medics responded to the 900 block of West South Boulevard at about 11:45 p.m. last night in reference to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. The man who was hit was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center South.

Police say the car was traveling east on the West South Boulevard when it hit the man who had walked into the roadway. The driver was not injured.

Police say no more details are available.