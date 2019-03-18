Montgomery County Arrests: March 11-17 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 18, 2019 12:54 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/30Henry Wilkes Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 2/30James Wigfall, III Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): Combined Influence Show Caption Hide Caption 3/30Jamichael Tyes-Vonta Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 4/30Cleddie Stone Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 5/30Thyris Steele Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Burglary II Show Caption Hide Caption 6/30Charlie Prevo Arrest Date: 3/11/19 Charge(s): Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 7/30Elizabeth Postma Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice-False Identity Show Caption Hide Caption 8/30Marcus Pena Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 9/30Angel Moses Arrest Date: 3/11/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 10/30Walter McWilliams Arrest Date: 3/16/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing Show Caption Hide Caption 11/30Jessica Mathers Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, & Tampering with Physical Evidence Show Caption Hide Caption 12/30Robert Malcolm Arrest Date: 3/11/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 13/30Antonio Lopez Arrest Date: 3/16/19 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 14/30Emanuel Llanes Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 15/30Terrance Johnson Arrest Date: 3/13/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Robbery 1st (2 counts) Show Caption Hide Caption 16/30Rachard Johnson Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building Show Caption Hide Caption 17/30Ledrick Jackson Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Capital Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 18/30Bennie Humphrey, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, & Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree Show Caption Hide Caption 19/30Jeanne Holland Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/30Quinton Harris Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Escape Show Caption Hide Caption 21/30Charles Harrington Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons Show Caption Hide Caption 22/30Jerry Freeman Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts) & Theft of Property 2nd Show Caption Hide Caption 23/30Gabriel Frazier Arrest Date: 3/11/19 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd, Destruction of property by Inmate, Obstruction of Justice-False Identity, & Receiving Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 24/30Christopher Foster Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing Show Caption Hide Caption 25/30Dion Dudley Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument Show Caption Hide Caption 26/30Kenneth Dick Arrest Date: 3/16/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 27/30Mario Brown Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/30Joshua Bogan Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 29/30Toby Bensken Arrest Date: 3/13/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Show Caption Hide Caption 30/30Salvatore Alexander Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation Show Caption Hide Caption Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 11-17, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts Man Dies after Being Hit by a Car in Montgomery DNA Match Leads to Arrest in 1999 Rape, Murder of ... Today is the Centennial of Nat King Cole’s B... Titus Church Members Counting Their Blessings Afte...