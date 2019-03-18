Montgomery County Arrests: March 11-17

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 11-17, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty.  A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.

