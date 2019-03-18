Montgomery County Arrests: March 11-17

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/30 Henry Wilkes Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

2/30 James Wigfall, III Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): Combined Influence

3/30 Jamichael Tyes-Vonta Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

4/30 Cleddie Stone Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

5/30 Thyris Steele Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Burglary II



6/30 Charlie Prevo Arrest Date: 3/11/19 Charge(s): Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd

7/30 Elizabeth Postma Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice-False Identity

8/30 Marcus Pena Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

9/30 Angel Moses Arrest Date: 3/11/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Theft of Property 3rd

10/30 Walter McWilliams Arrest Date: 3/16/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing



11/30 Jessica Mathers Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, & Tampering with Physical Evidence

12/30 Robert Malcolm Arrest Date: 3/11/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

13/30 Antonio Lopez Arrest Date: 3/16/19 Charge(s): DUI

14/30 Emanuel Llanes Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): DUI

15/30 Terrance Johnson Arrest Date: 3/13/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation & Robbery 1st (2 counts)



16/30 Rachard Johnson Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building

17/30 Ledrick Jackson Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Capital Murder

18/30 Bennie Humphrey, Jr. Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance, & Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

19/30 Jeanne Holland Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

20/30 Quinton Harris Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Escape



21/30 Charles Harrington Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Hold for Federal Bureau of Prisons

22/30 Jerry Freeman Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Auto Burglary (2 counts) & Theft of Property 2nd

23/30 Gabriel Frazier Arrest Date: 3/11/19 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd, Destruction of property by Inmate, Obstruction of Justice-False Identity, & Receiving Stolen Property

24/30 Christopher Foster Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Menacing

25/30 Dion Dudley Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Possession of Forged Instrument



26/30 Kenneth Dick Arrest Date: 3/16/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

27/30 Mario Brown Arrest Date: 3/15/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

28/30 Joshua Bogan Arrest Date: 3/14/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

29/30 Toby Bensken Arrest Date: 3/13/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

30/30 Salvatore Alexander Arrest Date: 3/12/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation





























































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates March 11-17, 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.