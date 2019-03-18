Montgomery County Commissioner’s Mother Shot; Expected to be O.K.

by Samantha Williams

A scary time for the mother of Montgomery County Commissioner, Doug Singleton: Singleton’s mom was hit by a stray bullet while sitting on her couch in her home. It happened near Carter Hill Road Sunday afternoon.

She was struck in her shoulder after the bullet came through the roof, plywood, a two inch joist, sheet rock and a Kleenex box. Singleton said after a short stay in the emergency room where the bullet was removed, she was able to return home that same night.

“Nothing malicious was done,” Singleton told us. “I believe it was completely an accident, but a great reminder to folks: Whenever you discharge a firearm, the bullet has got to go somewhere… it comes down at some point. Be extremely careful if you are doing target practice or shooting. Make sure something is behind you.”

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.