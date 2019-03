SLE Rodeo

by Chris Searcy

The SLE Rodeo is one of the most popular events of the year.

“The SLE Rodeo proudly features the top bucking stock in the country through 2016 PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year Frontier Rodeo Company. Our rodeo will have more cowboys and cowgirls who competed in the National Finals Rodeo than any other rodeo within 200 miles!”