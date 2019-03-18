That’s My Dog Jr.

Chris Searcy
Posted:
Updated:

by Chris Searcy

That’s My Dog Jr. opens today at 10am. It (as reported by owner Charles Lee) will be the first restaurant in the country managed and operated entirely by the teens. It is located at 2414 Lower Wetumpka Road Montgomery, AL 36110.

