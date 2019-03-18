UPDATE: Two Months Since Wetumpka EF-2 Tornado

by Danielle Wallace

It’s now two months since an EF-2 tornado hit Wetumpka. Mayor Jerry Willis says the biggest concern is debris.

“How do you dispose of it? Where does it go? The issue is there,” says Willis.

While some of it has already been cleared away, the rest remains a work in progress and residents hit hard by the tornado are making decisions on their future.

“Private property owners are making decisions on whether they’re going to build back, or they want to go somewhere else,” says Willis.

As for city properties?

“We have not settled with the insurance companies yet. There is a basic amount in the policies that we deal with but then there are demolition concerns there too,” says Willis.

The city’s police department and the Fane Senior Center were both destroyed.

“If we come back and are able to build something, we want to build what’s conducive for our seniors – what best serves them same way with the police department,” says Willis.

Mayor Willis says moving forward, his vision is to offer the best for Wetumpka residents.

“We’re taking the situation that we have and trying to develop what the city needs and what the citizens need,” says Willis.

Victims of the January 19th tornado in Wetumpka can still get federal loans. For more information, click here.