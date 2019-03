by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 7:50 a.m. today, has claimed the life of a Baldwin County man.

Cameron Matthew Carlson, 62, was killed when the 2016 Nissan Altima he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree. Carlson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on I-65 at the 119 mile marker in Butler County.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.