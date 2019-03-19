Dry And Mostly Sunny Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

It was another chilly start to the day in central and south Alabama. Selma dropped all the way to freezing with a morning low of 32°. Temperatures rebound nicely under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. High temps reach the mid 60s for many locations. Lows fall to near 40° again tonight, though there will likely be some colder spots similar to the last couple mornings. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky Wednesday. Wednesday is also the vernal equinox, marking the first day of astronomical spring. Wednesday night stays on the chilly side, with lows in the mid 40s.

There’s a small chance for a few spotty showers on Thursday. A front enters northwest Alabama by the morning, but it’ll be a moisture-starved front. That front fizzles out as it passes through, with no noticeable drop in temperatures. Thursday temperatures reach the upper 60s. Most spots reach the low 70s Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

The first half of the weekend looks great, with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday. We could see some rain by late Sunday, though the chance for rain looks lower today than it did yesterday. Regardless, temperatures still reach the low 70s.

Rain looks much more likely early next week. High temps remain near seasonal norms, in the low 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Monday and Tuesday night’s lows fall into the 50s.