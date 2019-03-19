Macon County Sheriff Talks about Arresting “Mama June” on Drug Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson was Live on Alabama News Network to discuss the arrest of “Mama June” Shannon and her friend Eugene Doak. The two were arrested on drug charges at a gas station last Wednesday, but news of their arrests has only recently surfaced.

“Mama June” is known as the mother of “Honey Boo Boo”. Together, they appeared on a cable TV reality show that showed life on the child beauty pageant circuit. “Mama June” also had a show documenting her weight loss.

Brunson says the pair had been at VictoryLand before stopping at the Sunoco gas station in Franklin. He says the sheriff’s office got a call about a domestic dispute at the gas station, and that’s when they found them in Shannon’s truck. But he says they were calm when deputies arrived.

Brunson says a pill bottle with a substance appearing to be cocaine was found inside the truck. It has been sent to a lab for testing. Brunson says a needle and a pipe were also found inside.

He says Doak admitted to drinking that night. He was charged with domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bond the following day. Brunson says Shannon was released on bond that night. She was charged with possessing a controlled substance and having drug paraphernalia. He says both were taken into custody without incident.

Brunson says a court date has not yet been set.