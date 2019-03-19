Mainly Sunny, Dry Weather Continues

by Ryan Stinnett

A rinse and repeat kind of forecast for today across the state as expect mainly sunny conditions and cool temperatures as highs should be generally around the 65 degree mark.

REST OF WEEK: Tomorrow will be the first day of spring as the vernal equinox occurs at 4:58 PM CDT, and the weather should be very spring-like. The sky will be sunny Wednesday and we are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 60s. Late Wednesday night, the models are grabbing on to a weak disturbance swinging across the state and it could squeeze out a few sprinkles or light rain showers over the northern portions of the state, but with limited moisture to work with, rain amounts, if any, will be very light and spotty. The day Thursday will feature more clouds than sun with a high in the upper 60s. Then, on Friday, sunshine returns in full supply with a high in the lower 70s across South/Central Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be sunny, dry, and warmer with a high in the mid 70s. During the day Saturday a storm system will be developing to our west and will be moving towards Alabama by the end of the weekend. On Sunday, we are forecasting increasing clouds with scattered showers late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. At this time, there doesn’t look like much of a storm threat with this system, but of course that could change in the coming days. The weather stays mild Sunday with a high in the 70s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday looks to feature a cloudy and rainy day of weather with highs in the 70s, but the rain should come to an end Tuesday morning. The rest of next week looks dry, and highs through the week should be in the 70s. Towards the following weekend (March 30th) the models are grabbing onto a rather potent storm system impacting the state with rain and storms.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan