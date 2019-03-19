Mugshots Released for Reality TV Star Arrested in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 June Shannon

2/3 Eugene Doaks

3/3 “Mama June” & Eugene Doaks





Mugshots for “Mama June” Shannon & Eugene Doak have been released.

Mama June’s charges include: Possession of Controlled Substance & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $11,000. Eugene Doak’s charges include: Domestic Violence, Possession of Controlled Substance & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $12,000.

Macon County Sheriff, Andre Brunson, says the two were at Victory Land Casino the night of the arrests.

The arrests were made at the Sunoco gas station on Pleasant Springs Drive in Franklin.