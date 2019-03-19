National Weather Service Confirms 16 Tornadoes in Alabama Last Week

by Alabama News Network Staff

The National Weather Service has confirmed a 16th tornado from an outbreak that left damage across Alabama last week.

Forecasters say a small twister with winds of up to 65 mph (105 kph) was on the ground for a little more than 1 mile (1 kilometer) near Ohatchee in Calhoun County. One home had minor damage, and the winds uprooted and snapped off trees.

Survey teams previously confirmed 14 other tornadoes in central Alabama last Thursday, and one more hit Cullman County in north Alabama.

The strongest twister was an EF2 that struck Elmore County with winds up to 120 mph. That’s far weaker than the EF4 tornado that killed 23 people in east Alabama earlier in the month. That storm was estimated to have peak winds of 175 mph.

