Our Storm Free Week Continues

by Shane Butler

Our quiet weather pattern continues and all indications are it will last through the upcoming weekend. High pressure to our north is moving east but we stay underneath its influence. Rain chances remain slim even as a weak frontal boundary slides through here Thursday. Clouds will increase but any decent rain activity should remain out of our area. This system quickly departs and we’re right back into sunshine and fairly mild conditions going into the weekend. Temps will actually be warming with highs in the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Our next rain maker heads into the area late Sunday and it’s looking wet for the start of next week. At this point, we continue to think just rain but we will be watching to see if a severe storm threat enters the picture.