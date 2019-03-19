U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren Visits Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Democratic Presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts made a campaign stop in Selma Tuesday.

Warren toured the historic Brown Chapel AME Church — walked to a local coffee shop — then walked to the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge.

During her visit — Warren talked about the need for federal funding to redevelop public housing — voter suppression — and why she favors abolishing the electoral college.

“The presidential candidates ought to have to get out and ask for every vote. And right now that doesn’t happen in Alabama, in Mississippi. It doesn’t happen in Massachusetts and California because candidates say those states are not in play,” said Warren.

Selma native — Congresswoman Terri Sewell accompanied Senator Warren during her tour of the city.