Wetumpka Business Owners Looking Ahead Two Months After EF-2 Tornado

by Danielle Wallace

Two months after an EF – 2 tornado ripped though part of downtown Wetumpka, business owners say they are optimistic about the future.

“A lot has gone on recently obviously with us having experienced the tornado downtown and so we’re in a rebuilding phase and so we’ve seen a tremendous coming together of the business and private community,” says Dennis Fain of the Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce.

While members of Wetumpka’s Chamber of Commerce celebrated the success from recent years Tuesday night, it was also a time to focus on the future.

“There were business greatly impacted on the north end of town but this as tragic as it is provides an opportunity to, as we look forward to the future – to give us the opportunity to bring into our community things that will enhance the business community and grow the business sector,” says Fain.

Barry Chrietzberg of Chrietzberg Photography, says he is also optimistic.

“My business is on the west side – just past the tornado damage and it’s been a great community spirit as of late and I think that’s spilled over even within our chamber,” says Chrietzberg.

Something new the city can count on, is the opening of the new River Region Medical Center – scheduled to open in 2020.

“We’re really excited to have that project going on and the specialists that will be coming down from the Montgomery market – we’re just really excited to be able to provide those services to the community,” says Amanda Hennon, Director of Operations for Ivy Creek Healthcare.

“It’s a new beginning, it’s a new start. It’s a chance to look at the area again and how do we want to revitalize it? How do we want to rebuild. So with the devastation it brings a lot of opportunity,” says Chrietzberg.