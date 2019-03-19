Will Alabama Finally Have a Lottery?

by Jerome Jones

Click here to see Lottery Proposal

It has been four years since a major attempt at legislation for a lottery was at the State House. Now Republican Senator Jim McClendon is proposing a clean state lottery bill.

“The people of Alabama, and my constituents have made it clear to me, that they want to be able to buy a lottery ticket without going to another state.”

McClendon says the proposal is not meant as a solution for state funding problems, however if a lottery was adopted, McClendon estimates that it would bring the state $250 Million in revenue. That money would go into the Education Trust Fund and the General Fund.

He says the proposal is clean and many lawmakers he’s spoken with say they are comfortable supporting a clean lottery bill. People we spoke with today say the only issue they have with a lottery is the allocation of the money, and the Senator says this bill clearly addresses that.