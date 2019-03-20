by Shane Butler

Spring is underway and it’s feeling like it around here this week. High pressure is helping keep the sky mostly clear and afternoon temps are quite mild. A frontal boundary makes a run at us on Thursday but we don’t expect much to it. Mainly just a few clouds and a wind shift around here. It’s right back to sunny and mild conditions Friday and pretty much the weekend as well. We expect lots of sunshine along with temps in the 70s for highs and overnight lows in the 40s. Another system heads our way for early next week. This will bring in a round of rain Monday into early Tuesday. There could be a few storms and maybe even a couple of strong ones with this system. It’s that time of the year, so we will have to monitor anything coming our way.