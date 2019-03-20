Alabama Special Education Advisory Panel Meeting

by Jerome Jones

One in five children in Alabama live with some type of disability, and their special needs extend past home and into the classroom.

“there’s a discrepancy in students with disabilities and their non-disabled peers, and so we’re looking at why are those gaps existing and what are some best practices that we can make recommendation to.”

The Special Education Advisory Panel makes recommendations to state education officials on how to better accommodate these students.

“its hard to know what every child needs and every child is so different and for them to know everything its impossible, so some of it is educating people who want to help you but may not know the best way to help you”

An individualized education plan is one of the ways school officials have made education more accommodating to special needs children.

” when you are writing out that IEP, there are certain things that have to be included to meet that child’s need”

The panel is always working to help create a great learning environment for these students, but there is still much work to be done.

“they’re not getting the services that will help them be on par with their peers when they go to school”

“if people don’t fully believe they are going to get or understand something a lot of times that is the way we treat people, and its very unfortunate because we miss out on the gifts they are bringing to the table.”

IF YOU HAVE A CHILD WITH DISABILITIES AND WOULD LIKE TO CONTACT THE SPECIAL EDUCATION ADVISORY PANEL, CALL 334-242-8114.