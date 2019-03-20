House Committee Passes Distracted Driving Bill

by Justin Walker

The United States Department of Transportation reports that cell phone use while driving kills between 3,000 and 6,000 people each year.

One Alabama law maker is pushing a bill that would ban holding a cell phone while driving.

It’s called House Bill 6.

It’s a distracted driving bill that sponsor Representative Allen Farley says would save hundreds of lives in the state if it passes.

One mother from Alabaster has been advocating for the bill.

“She’s not a statistic, she was my daughter, she was my only child,” Michelle Lunsford says.

Lunsford lost her daughter, Camryn Calloway, in 2018 in a distracted driving incident.

Camryn was just 17 years old.

“Ever since that day, I’ve pretty much been on mission to bring awareness to distracted driving and the fatal consequences that can happen,” Lunsford says.

That mission could be fulfilled soon.

Earlier this year, Farley district sponsored the distracted driving bill, which would make it illegal to use a cell phone if it does not have a hands free connection.

“If you’re a driver of a vehicle, if you’re behind the wheel of an automobile or a truck, and the motors running that you cannot have a hand-held mobile device or a electronic device in your hand,” Farley says.

There are some exceptions to the bill.

“If you see an accident or need to call law enforcement, that’s an exception,” Farley says. “If you need somebody that needs an ambulance, needs medical assistance, that’s an exception.”

Farley says saving lives from distracted driving is the bill’s main priority.

“It can be your wife, it can be your husband, it can be your child, ti can be your grandchild.”

The bill passed the Alabama House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, after Lunsford stood before the group.

It was a gift for Lunsford.

“Today’s her birthday, she would have been 19 today so it feels like it was a birthday present,” Lunsford says, smiling.

The bill now heads to the House floor for review. It could be passed in the House as early as tomorrow, before going to the Senate.

Alabama would become the 17th state to ban holding cell phones while driving if the bill passes.