Morning Pledge: Dalraida Elementary School-Ms. Mason’s Class Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Mar 20, 2019 10:30 AM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by ASE Credit Union, is presented by Ms. Mason’s 2nd grade class at Dalraida Elementary School. Categories: The Morning Pledge FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Posts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren Visits Selma Will Alabama Finally Have a Lottery? Covington County Law Enforcement Arrests 37 Minors... Macon County Sheriff Talks about Arresting “...