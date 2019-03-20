Mostly Sunny & Mild Start To Spring

by Ben Lang

It was (another) chilly start to the day in central and south Alabama. Demopolis and Selma briefly fell to 32° this morning, and Troy wasn’t far behind with a morning low of 34°. Abundant sunshine warms most locations into the upper 60s this afternoon. Temperatures drop fairly quickly after sunset again. We’ll be in the 50s for much of the evening before falling into the 40s overnight. Can’t rule out some colder spots again, with some morning temperature readings in the 30s. We’ll also see some clouds rolling in overnight, and perhaps even a brief spotty shower after midnight.

Tonight’s chance for rain (late) arrives courtesy of a weak cold front entering the state. The front dissolves as it moves through, and won’t drop temperatures much (if at all). We could see a brief, isolated, spotty shower around during the morning or even afternoon. Otherwise, we’re likely to just see a few more clouds in the sky Thursday. High temperatures warm into the upper 60s.

Sunshine returns in full (or almost full) on Friday, with high temperatures rebounding into the 70s. Friday night still looks cool, with lows in the mid 40s. The weekend now looks dry for all intents and purposes. Highs warm into the 70s Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds both days. Some rain may sneak into Alabama late Sunday night, but most of the rain holds off until next week.

Monday and Tuesday feature the best chance for rain on our 8-day forecast. Some storms are possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time. The rain tapers off by late Tuesday, and next Wednesday now looks dry. We could see a return of cooler air, however. Highs next Wednesday may only be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with Wednesday night lows in the upper 30s.