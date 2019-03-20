Reaction to Rep. Allen Farley’s Distracted Driving Bill

by Danielle Wallace

Wednesday, Alabama News Network spoke with Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham about Rep. Allen Farley’s proposed distracted driving bill that has now passed from a Alabama House Committee to the floor of the House.

Cunningham says he sees drivers almost daily with cellphones in their hands, when they’re behind the wheel.

“But just think about the number of times that you witness it in your personal car,” says Cunningham.

State Representative Allen Farley’s distracted driving bill would cover the entire state Meanwhile in Montgomery there is already a hands free ordinance.

“That’s only enforced by municipal law enforcement but now with this being a statewide bill this is going to cause people to be more concerned and paying more attention about driving on the roads and texting,” says Cunningham.

If the bill passes, the first offense would be a $50 fine. In addition to putting a dent in your wallet, drivers could also rack up points on their license.

“Most bills are like the seat belt law. They want to have a primary reason to stopping. But with this bill here – maybe if you pull up and witness them on the telephone and that’s how the Georgia bill is. So with changing times you never know,” says Cunningham.

The bill is headed to the House and it could be passed in the House as soon as Thursday.

If lawmakers pass the bill, Alabama would be the 17th state taking action against distracted driving, involving cell phones.

” If you look now when you get out on the roadway and you’re running 60, 70 miles per hour and all it takes is for you to take your eyes off the road for a little while in order for accident to occur,” says Cunningham.

Georgia enacted its distracted driving law “Hands Free Georgia Act” last year.