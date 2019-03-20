The First Day of Spring

by Ryan Stinnett

We officially say hello to spring today as the vernal equinox occurs at 4:58 PM CDT, and the weather will be very spring-like. The sky will be sunny and we are forecasting highs in the upper 60s all across South/Central Alabama. Tonight, clouds will increase as a weak disturbance swings through the state and it could squeeze out light rain showers over the northern half of the state, but with limited moisture to work with, any rain amounts will be very light and spotty. The day Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high in the mid to upper 60s. Then on Friday, sunshine returns in full force with a high in the lower 70s across Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be sunny and warmer with a high in the lower to mid 70s. During the day Saturday a storm system will be developing to our west and will begin moving to the east, but at this time it looks like it will not impact Alabama until after the weekend. For now on Sunday, we are forecasting increasing clouds, and the daytime hours will state dry with highs in the 70s. Rain showers are possible late Sunday night.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday looks to feature the threat of rain as an area of low pressure tracks across the state and rainfall amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are possible. Depending on the track of the low will determine the possible threat of strong to possibly severe weather for Alabama. If the low stays to the south, the threat of severe storms stays to the south, the farther north the low tracks, the farther north the threat could be. Latest model guidance shows the low tracking right through Alabama, which would mean a threat of storms for southern portions of the state and that is what we will stick with until we get closer to the next week. The rain should end Tuesday morning, with highs for the week generally in the 70s. The rest of next week looks dry. It still looks like towards the following weekend (March 30th) a potent storm system could impact the state.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan