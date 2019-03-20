Two Suspects Arrested in Selma Drug Raid

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A pair of suspected drug dealers in Selma is facing multiple drug charges after police raid a mobile home in the Selmont community.

Police say 34 year old Timothy Brown and 36 year old Inez Woods were arrested during the raid.

The raid happened early Tuesday morning at a trailer on the 800 block of Utah Street.

They say amphetamine — marijuana — scales — and heroin — were found inside.

“Anytime you got a drug like heroin on the streets there’s a big concern, cause you got fentanyl and all that put in heroin now. People die from that. It just takes a small amount. So you could have the possibility of overdoses,” said District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Brown and Woods are both being held in the Dallas County Jail awaiting bond hearings.