Democratic Party Legislative Agenda

Tim Lennox,
Posted:

by Tim Lennox

 

The Democrats are in a distinct minority in the Alabama Legislature—in both houses.

Yet they released a lengthy list of items they want to address during the session.

They include:

  • Supporting our Public Schools and Prioritizing Early Childhood Education
  • Investing in our Educators
  • Rebuilding our Workforce
  • Ensuring open, Transparent Government and Ending Corruption
  • Ensuring Access to Healthcare for all Alabamians
  • Supporting Mental Health
  • Prioritizing Prison Reform and Reducing Recidivism
  • Fighting the Epidemic of Addiction

