Democratic Party Legislative Agenda
The Democrats are in a distinct minority in the Alabama Legislature—in both houses.
Yet they released a lengthy list of items they want to address during the session.
They include:
- Supporting our Public Schools and Prioritizing Early Childhood Education
- Investing in our Educators
- Rebuilding our Workforce
- Ensuring open, Transparent Government and Ending Corruption
- Ensuring Access to Healthcare for all Alabamians
- Supporting Mental Health
- Prioritizing Prison Reform and Reducing Recidivism
- Fighting the Epidemic of Addiction