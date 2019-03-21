Divers Searching For Driver After Car Goes Into Coosa River

Wetumpka police are investigating after a car led authorities on a chase then crashed into the Coosa River at Gold Star Park.

Police say Alabama Department of Corrections officers were chasing after a car leaving Tutweiler Prison Thursday evening.

They say the driver then took a turn into Gold Star Park and drove right into the River.

Authorities say two passengers, a mother and a 2-year-old child were able to escape from the car.

The child was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver has not been found and that dive teams are searching the river.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to this story.

