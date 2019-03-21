Dry, Sunny, & Mild To Close The Week

by Ben Lang

*Video Forecast available on Facebook.

Not too much variety this week weather-wise, and that trend continues for Thursday and Friday. Of course, our lack of variety this week is in the form of very nice weather. Highs today warm to the mid and upper 60s, with a couple 70 degrees readings for extreme south Alabama. The sky remains mostly sunny. Temperatures drop fairly quickly this evening, with overnight lows in the low 40s. With winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph overnight, wind chills are in the 30s early Friday morning. Friday afternoon looks sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Friday night turns cooler again, with lows in the low 40s.

Saturday looks nice and dry for southern Alabama. We’ll probably see some clouds during the day, but plenty of sun also. Highs warm into the 70s. Saturday night lows fall into the mid 40s. Sunday is essentially another dry day, though a few showers could sneak into our area by the late evening. Most of the rain holds off until next week, though. Sunday afternoon highs warm into the mid 70s.

Rain still looks likely early next week. Most of it falls on Monday with the arrival of a front from the north. There could be some thunderstorms on Monday too, but severe weather is not expected. Rain tapers off Tuesday, with dry weather Wednesday and Thursday. The front cools temperatures back down. Forecast temperatures only warm into the 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday night lows fall into the 40s.