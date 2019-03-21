Historic Sites on Display at Canebrake Homecoming

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dozens of historic sites will be on display — during a unique tour of homes in west Alabama — over the next two weekends.

The historical societies of Marengo, Perry, Hale, Greene and Sumter Counties — have come together to showcase some of the area’s historic homes.

Organizers say Canebrake Homecoming is part of the Alabama Bicentennial celebration.

This weekend the event features sites in Marengo, Perry and Hale counties.

“Most of these sites are private residences that are not generally open to the public. If you miss this weekend, you might miss it,” said Kirk Brooker.

For more info about the event go to canebrakehomecoming.com.